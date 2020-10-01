Southern Plains Vision Associates, and Norman native, Dr. Shaun Hajjari, located at 2222 W. Iowa Ave. in Chickasha, will be offering free vision exams on Saturday, Oct. 3 beginning at 9 a.m. as part of the first ever “Giving Sight Day” in Oklahoma.
Giving Sight Day is a statewide event organized by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians (OAOP) and is a chance for optometrists to give back to their communities. Patients will be given free vision exams on a first come, first serve basis, until SPVA closes at 2 p.m.
The Southern Plains Vision Associates will also be offering Half Off Frames and Lenses, as well all patients who showed to the event, and not seen, will get a voucher for a free vision exam in the future.
Reservations will not be accepted in advance and patients are not guaranteed service, although the clinic will see as many patients as possible during the allotted time. “Good vision health and clear eyesight are gifts that I want everyone in our community to have,” said Dr. Shaun Hajjari of the Southern Plains Vision Associates. “I hope residents in all of the communities we serve, who haven’t been able to afford a vision exam in the past take this chance to come and get their eyes checked and see what we can do to help them.”
