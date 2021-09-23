It’s not really Fall in Chickasha until Spaghetti Day.
Spaghetti meals will be served at the Grady County Fairgrounds North Building between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and again between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.
At the door, tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for kids ages 10 and under. Patrons can choose between dine-in or carryout.
The annual "Spaghetti Day," is organized by the Junior Social Workers of Chickasha, who raise funds to help the local community.
The Junior Social Worker’s Spaghetti Day was recognized as the “Event of the Year” at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet earlier this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.