The Grady County government is considering an air purification system to protect employees and the public.
Tom Smith, co-owner of Germinator, gave a presentation to the Grady County Commissioners on Tuesday.
The Germinator units convert oxygen in the air into hydrogen peroxide molecules, which purifies the air and improves air quality and surfaces, Smith said.
The air purifiers can kill the COVID-19 virus in about three minutes, Smith said. The units also kill MRSA and e-coli and may prevent mold, he said.
There are different size units, some are installed within a building’s HVAC duct work, smaller units may work in an office.
Commissioner Ralph Beard said the board is interested in the system for county buildings including the courthouse, jail, sheriff’s office and county barns.
Germinator will inspect these buildings to determine the county’s needs and cost of the project.
