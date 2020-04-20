For possibly the first time in Chickasha City Council history, an incoming council member was sworn into office via teleconference.
At the Chickasha City Council meeting on Monday night, Brian Gerdes was sworn into the Ward 1, Postion 1 seat vacated by council member Tom Rose, who resigned earlier this month.
However, even though the meeting took place through the Zoom app, it occurred in much the same way it would in the Chickasha City Hall chambers. Gerdes raised his right hand and took the oath as it was read by City Attorney Amanda Mullins.
Gerdes will fill the Ward 1 seat until the term expires in April 2021.
The Chickasha City Council held their regular meeting via teleconference due to social distancing protocol, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full meeting is available at http://chickasha.org/YouTube.
