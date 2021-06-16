A teenage boy’s body was found strangled and burned in a garage earlier this year.
Investigators now believe the teen’s brother may be responsible for the crime.
The 13-year-old allegedly admitted to killing his 16-year-old brother during a followup investigation, according to the Grady County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
On March 6, deputies were called to a fire involving one victim at a residence in the Bridge Creek area. There, deputies discovered a severely burned body in the garage. The deceased had an air hose wrapped tightly around his neck, according to GCSO.
A 21-year-old male at the residence made the 911 call. He was playing a computer game when fire alarms started going off in the house. He said his younger brother, the 13-year-old, told him the fire was in the garage. The 21-year-old went to the garage where he found the deceased lying on the ground next to a wheelbarrow, which was on fire, according to GCSO.
On June 14, a GCSO Investigator made contact with the 13-year-old and his mother. During a second interview with the 13-year-old, the teen admitted to killing his brother, GCSO said.
The teen was placed under arrest on charges of murder in the first degree, desecration of a human corpse and first degree arson.
