GCEM receive grant from Plains All American Pipeline for radios

Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.