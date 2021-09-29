GCEM receive grant from Plains All American Pipeline for radios

Grady County Emergency Management received a grant from Plains All American
Pipeline this week for the purchase of 6- 800 MHz handheld radios for the
Emergency Management Office. These radios will assist our office in any
emergency event and allow our EM teams to better communicate with dispatch
centers and responders in the County as well as Local and State responders
such as the State Emergency Management EOC, Health Department, and the
National Weather Service in Norman as well as other Emergency Operations
centers around the State. We want to thank Plains All American for their
concerns for first responders and residents in the areas they do business
in. We train with companies like this to be better prepared for pipeline
emergencies that may arise in the county. We ask all residents and
businesses to remember to call 811 before doing any kind of digging to
ensure they don't accidently hit any of the many types of pipelines that run
through our vast county areas. The additional radios will be ordered and in
service by the end of this year.
