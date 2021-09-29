GCEM receive grant from Plains All American Pipeline for radios

Pictured are Deputy EM Director Amanda Wilkerson, EM Director Dale Thompson,

and Plains Pipeline Sr. Damage Prevention Specialist Seth Davis.

 Provided

Grady County Emergency Management received a grant from Plains All American

Pipeline this week for the purchase of  6- 800 MHz handheld radios for the

Emergency Management Office. These radios will assist our office in any

emergency event and allow our EM teams to better communicate with dispatch

centers and responders in the County as well as Local and State responders

such as the State Emergency Management EOC, Health Department, and the

National Weather Service in Norman as well as other Emergency Operations

centers around the State. We want to thank Plains All American for their

concerns for first responders and residents in the areas they do business

in. We train with companies like this to be better prepared for pipeline

emergencies that may arise in the county. We ask all residents and

businesses to remember to call 811 before doing any kind of digging to

ensure they don't accidently hit any of the many types of pipelines that run

through our vast county areas.  The additional radios will be ordered and in

service by the end of this year. 

