Grady County is falling behind in vaccinations compared to other counties in District 6.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has divided the state nine districts. District 6 includes Grady, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Hughes.
At the time of this report, 34.4% of Grady County residents are fully vaccinated. The average for the other four districts is 45.7% fully vaccinated residents, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at most pharmacies. Walk-in vaccines are available at the Grady County Health Department on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Residents may also find a location and/or make an appointment by visiting vaccines.gov or calling 1-800-232-0233.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 7, Grady County has had 7,022 total cases, 6,526 recoveries and 134 deaths since the pandemic began. There are currently 362 active cases, according to OSDH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.