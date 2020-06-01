GCEM: Expect delays when applying for passports

Those planning to apply for a passport may not be able to use it for summer vacation this year.
The Grady County Emergency Management office began taking passport applications again today. However, GCEM Director Dale Thompson said applicants can expect significant delays.
While the application process is usually completed in six to eight weeks, Thompson said applicants should be prepared to wait several months.
According to the U.S. Department of State, U.S. passport operations are extremely limited at this time due to public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Moreover, expedited passports are not being offered at this time. Those with extenuating, life or death circumstances, may be able to get their passports within three days.
Those thinking of applying for or renewing a passport are encouraged to visit the Department of State’s current international travel advisory for more information.
For more information, go to https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html.
