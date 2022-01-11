Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Oklahoma as the omicron variant continues to spread.
As of Jan. 10, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 369 cases in the county, which up 33.26% from the previous week, according to Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director.
Over the last seven days, from Jan. 10, there have been 424 COVID-19 tests in the county and six new hospitalizations. As for COVID-19 related fatalities, OSDH reports less than 10, but not an exact figure, Thompson said.
According to the CDC’s Integrated County View, the transmission level for Grady County is “high.” The CDC recommends that everyone in Grady County should wear a mask in public, indoor settings, though requirements may vary from place to place.
Grady County residents who need to get their COVID-19 vaccine, whether primary dose or booster, may do so at the Grady County Health Department. Walk-in appointments are available on Tuesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays, walk-in appointments are available from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and between 1:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. On Fridays, the available walk-in hours are between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Those who prefer to make an appointment may schedule one online at vaccinate.ok.gov.
