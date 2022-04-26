The second weekend of May has a lot in store for auto and garage sale enthusiasts in Chickasha.
Garage Sale Weekend
Chickasha residents can spring clean and earn some extra cash by holding a garage sale the weekend of May 13-15. No garage sale permit is required during this event.
Organizations around town will be holding garage sales and/or taking donations during garage sale weekend.
The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will hold a fundraiser garage sale between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 13 and 14 in the back parking lot and meeting room of the library. Items for sale include: office furniture, a laminator, overhead projector, 8x12 area rugs, easels, canopies, a microfilm scanner, carts, a TV, kids’ computers and more.
The Chickasha Public Library is located at 527 Iowa Ave.
On May 14, garage sale warriors can make room for their new acquisitions and benefit the Festival of Light at the same time.
Between noon and 4 p.m., residents may drop off usable donations at the Shannon Springs Pool parking lot (near the 172 ft. tree). Examples of usable donations include: clothing, shoes, housewares, furniture, exercise equipment and tools. These items may be resold at Goodwill stores. Donations will benefit the Chickasha Festival of Light.
The Shannon Springs Pool located within Shannon Springs Park at 2400 S. 9th St. in Chickasha.
Spring Auto Swap Meet
The Chickasha Swap meet will take place—rain or shine—May 12-14 at the Grady County Fairgrounds. Touted as the largest auto swap meet in Oklahoma, vendors will have car parts, classic carts, antiques, street rods, muscle cars and more.
The swap meet will open to the public at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. The event will be open between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the event will open at the same time but close two hours earlier at 4 p.m.
For more information about the swap meet, visit www.chickashaautoswapmeet.com.
The site advertises special rates for visitors who stay at the Best Western Plus, which is just around the corner from the Grady County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds are located at 712 E. Choctaw Ave. in Chickasha.
