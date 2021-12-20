The residents at Cottonwood Creek took a journey through a “Winter Wonderland” on Monday.
Cottonwood Creek Skilled Nursing and Therapy staff decorated a length of hallway at the facility with Christmas lights, artwork and tinsel. Classic Christmas carols played over the speakers in the background.
Residents began the tour in front of a life-size poster of a Christmas fireplace. Staff took photos of each resident. Then, around the corner they were met with larger than life snowflakes, a Christmas kitchen, wreaths, stockings and festive trees. The strings of Christmas lights throughout the exhibit provided a soft, holiday glow.
Down the hallway, the walls were covered with Christmas pictures including many works of art created by the Cottonwood staff. This included a handmade Santa sleigh pulled by the nine famous reindeer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.