See the left side bar for pictures of the homes and businesses that will be featured during the upcoming Tour of Homes.
This year, the itinerary includes the homes of Jerry and Tammy Patrick (3227 Pondridge Rd.), Cory and Tamara Powell (107 Caulder Dr.), the Bertelli Family (2210 Lakewood Dr.) and Matt and Christina Wray (2505 Lakewood Dr.).
The tour will also include the lobby of Grady Memorial Hospital (2220 Iwoa Ave.) and Canadian River Brewery at 121 W. Chickasha Ave.
The Chickasha Christmas Tour of Homes will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit the Resurrection House in Chickasha. The Resurrection House provides shelter, meals and clothing to those without homes.
Tickets may be purchased from Carolyn Kay’s Flowers, Casbah Hair Salon, Creme De La Creme, First National Bank, Hairy’s Salon, Handyman Home Outlet, Jay’s Jewelry, Kendall’s Flowers, Liberty National Bank, Mosley Agency and Steel Velvet.
