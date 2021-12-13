This year, the City of Blanchard served up holiday cheer with Cajun spice.
Blanchard’s Lighted Christmas Parade floats had almost as many gators as Santas and snowmen. While some were decked out in the traditional red and green bulbs, several others were lit with green, purple and gold. Cajun music played in the background, adding to the wintery, Mardi Gras ambiance.
Special guest, Jed Castles of News 9 served as Grand Marshal of the parade.
The City of Blanchard’s all day celebration started on Saturday afternoon with food trucks, train rides and pictures with Santa. Before the parade, Blanchard’s kindergarteners performed a Christmas concert for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.