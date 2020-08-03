Chickasha City Manager John Noblitt recently announced the promotion of Leasa Furr to Assistant City Manager.
“Leasa has been a valuable asset to our team since she started working here in 2018,” said John Nobiltt, City Manager. “This promotion reflects her contributions to the city, both in the past and in the future.”
For nearly two years, Furr has served as Administrative Services Director. In that time, she has focused on providing excellent customer service in utility billing, adding more ways for residents to pay their water bill and combining house and hydrant meters to provide streamlined billing. Under Furr’s leadership, the City of Chickasha had an unmodified opinion on the audit in Fiscal Year 2018-2019.
In an effort to be financially accountable to citizens, Furr has helped ensure financial records are easily accessible on the City’s website. She assisted the City Manager in efforts to switch the City’s insurance plan from self-insured to fully-insured, securing a 37% rate decrease on annual premiums, as well as monthly savings for employees.
Currently, Furr is overseeing the 1st Street Sidewalk Project. She worked to help secure the CDBG block grant to allow for this project, and this year, has helped secure an additional CDBG block grant, which will be used to create walking and bike paths along 17th Street.
In the last year, Furr has also taken on management of Human Resources, in addition to serving as the City Treasurer.
“Over the last two years, I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Chickasha alongside an outstanding group of employees,” Furr said. “We have seen a lot of growth within the city during this time, which has made it both a challenging and rewarding job.”
In her new role, Furr will continue to have oversight of finance, utility billing and HR. Additionally, she will oversee the Parks & Recreation and Community Development Departments, along with managing special projects.
“Having Leasa fill the role of Assistant City Manager is one more step toward providing excellent quality service to our customers,” Noblitt said. “I believe she will excel in this role.”
Before working for the City of Chickasha, Furr worked in Human Resources and was a Quality Management Systems Auditor. She worked for 20 years in manufacturing, in shipping, quality control and human resources. However, Furr said she got her start working in her family’s café.
“I started working when I was 13 waiting tables for my mom’s cafe,” Furr said. “Working for your parents will line you out! It was here that I learned the importance of treating people with respect and delivering outstanding service every time I interacted with a customer.”
Furr was a member of the Leadership Chickasha class of 2020 and is on the Chickasha Rotary board. Furr enjoys traveling, especially with her husband, Ray, to see their daughter, and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild early next year. She also enjoys working on projects around her house and spending time with her dog, Gucci.
