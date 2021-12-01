A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen, Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart.
Frozen, Jr. showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19. Go to www.chickashatheatre.org for more information on times and tickets. Tickets can be purchased online, at the door on show night or at Jay’s Jewelry.
