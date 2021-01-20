There won’t be any chocolate in this year’s Chocolate Celebration, but the community can still be sweet to the Chickasha Public Library.
The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library’s Chocolate Celebration has been held every year since 2013. In years past, the community has flocked to the chocolate-perfumed, Valentines Day themed event.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library Board has decided to host a “Chocolate Celebration Non-Event,” Susan Gearhart, Promotional Chairperson, said.
This year, the Friends are asking businesses, organizations and individuals to consider making a donation to the Chickasha Public Library. The Chocolate Celebration has helped fund the library’s special projects.
“In previous years, the Friends of the Library have used the proceeds to purchase two special touch screen computers for the children’s area of the Library, a new lectern for the meeting room, a monitor for e-book selections, a total renovation of the Children’s Area at the Library and Tech Seating Enhancements, including mobile device power stations and seating,” Gearhart said.
The Chickasha Public Library has continued to serve the community during the pandemic, Gearhart said.
“The Staff has gone above and beyond in providing quality programs via ZOOM and other virtual means to connect with children and adults. The Friends of the Library remain committed to supporting the Library and its activities and services.”
The library has also served their patrons through curbside service, visits by appointment, virtual healthy living initiatives, free wifi outside the library and Take-and-Make crafts.
Gearhart said the Friends of the Library are disappointed not to host the traditional Chocolate Celebration.
“However, because we desire to continue our encouragement and support of our Chickasha Public Library in 2021, the Friends are kindly requesting that businesses, organizations and individuals consider making a financial donation to help with that endeavor.”
