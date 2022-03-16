The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting a two-week spring ‘Used Book Sale’.
The sale begins March 28 and extends through April 9. There will be no sales on Sundays.
The hours for the ‘Used Book Sale’ will coincide with the ‘open hours’ of the Library: 9:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00pm on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The sale will be held in the library’s community room. The Chickasha Public Library is located at 527 Iowa Ave.
Visitors will be able to browse through tables filled with children, teen, and adult fiction books, reference materials, non-fiction books, DVDs and audiobooks.
Those purchasing items are asked to make a financial donation rather than paying individual prices on their selections. The suggested donation is $1 per book, except for children’s books.
Proceeds from the ‘Used Book Sale’ will be used to purchase new books and materials for the Library.
Memberships in the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library as well as financial donations to the Friends may be made at any time at the Library or mailed to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 265, Chickasha, OK 73023.
With your membership or donation, please Include your name, mailing address, phone number and email address, if available.
For more information about the ‘Used Book Sale’ and any Library event, please call the Library at 405-222-6075.
