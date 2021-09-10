The Friends of the Chickasha Public Library will be hosting a two-week fall ‘Used Book Sale’. The sale begins Oct. 19 and extends through Oct. 30.
The hours for the ‘Used Book Sale’ will coincide with the hours of the Library: Mon.-Thurs. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fri. 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will be held in the Library’s community meeting room, located at 527 Iowa Avenue, Chickasha, OK.
Visitors will enjoy browsing through the selections of Children, Teen, and Adult fiction books, Reference Materials, non-fiction Books, DVDs and Book CDs.
For this sale, those purchasing materials will be asked to make a financial donation rather than having individual prices on all the items. The suggested donation is $1 per book except for children’s books.
Proceeds from the ‘Used Book Sale’ will be used to purchase new books and materials for the Library.
Also, Friends of the Chickasha Public Library memberships and financial donations may be made at any time at the Library or mailed to Friends of the Library, P.O. Box 265, Chickasha, OK 73023.
Include your name, mailing address, phone number and email address, if available.
For more information about the ‘Used Book Sale’ and any Library event, please call the Library at 222-6075.
