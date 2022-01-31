Free N95 masks are now available in pharmacies across the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced that 500,000 N95 masks from the state’s supply have been distributed to local pharmacies.
Residents in Grady and surrounding areas may find free N95 masks at these locations:
- Chickasha: Clinic Pharmacy, Grand Care Pharmacy and Liberty Drug Inc
- Tuttle: Cedar Springs Pharmacy
- Blanchard: Blanchard Drug & Gift and Blanchard Red Cross Drug
- Cyril: Cyril Home Care Pharmacy
- Anadarko: Lovell’s Pharmacy
See the full list of Oklahoma pharmacies that received free N95 masks here. Data provided by OSDH.
Shipments of free masks were distributed on Thursday and Monday. OSDH worked with the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association to provide the free N95 masks to Oklahomans.
