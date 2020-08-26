Four teens injured after pickup hits utility pole in rollover collision

One teen from Minco and four juveniles from Cogar were injured in a rollover collision on Tuesday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that one of the juveniles was driving a pickup on SH-37, north of Cogar.
The pickup departed the roadway to the left and overcorrected to the right. This cased the truck to roll, hit a utility pole and come to rest on its top, according to OHP.
The driver, age 16, of Minco was transported by Medic West EMS to OU Medical. He was admitted with leg, arm and head injuries.
One passenger age 17, of Cogar, was taken via Survival Flight to OU Medical where he was admitted with leg injuries.
A second passenger, age 12, of Cogar, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center. She was admitted in poor condition with internal and head injuries.
A third passenger, age 16, of Cogar was transported by Medic West EMS to OU Medical. She was admitted with arm, leg and head injuries.
The cause of the collision is pending investigation by OHP.
