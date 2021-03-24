The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) reported four additional COVID-19 deaths from Grady County over the last week.
On March 17, the COVID-19 death count for Grady County was 81. This number had increased to 85 on March 24.
The number of active cases has decreased from 128 on March 17 to 125 cases on March 24. There have been a total of 5,778 cases and 5,568 recoveries in the county.
At the state level, there have been 435,449 cases, 419,693 recoveries, according to data from OSDH.
On March 24, the CDC tallied 7,727 deaths in the state compared to OSDH’s count of 4,850 deaths.
As noted in a previous article, OSDH said the CDC’s death count is based on death certificates. OSDH’s epidemiologists began to find a large number of incomplete records late last year, partly due to the rise in cases near the end of 2020.
As previously reported, OSDH said they will continue to investigate the discrepancy. Over time, OSDH expects the numbers to more closely align.
Residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov .
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.