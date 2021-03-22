A mother with ties to Chickasha is seeking help after her 8-year-old son was diagnosed with leukemia.
Chaundra Dixon has organized a GoFundMe page on behalf of her son, Michael Dixon, Jr. Chaundra is the daughter of Willie Bryant and her grandparents are Clara and Roy of Roy’s Bar-B-Q in Chickasha. A former resident and Chickasha High School graduate, Chaundra and her children now reside in Texas.
Michael began experiencing leg pain and headaches. His condition worsened and he was rushed to the emergency room. His blood work showed a high white blood cell count and Michael was hospitalized. A bone marrow biopsy procedure confirmed that Michael has B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
“My whole world shattered,” Chaundra said in the post. She stayed in the hospital with her son while he received treatment. Michael was in the hospital receiving chemotherapy on his 9th birthday.
The doctor told Chaundra that Michael would need 24-hour care for at least the next eight months. Due to this, Chaundra is unable to work, leaving the family in a difficult position.
Chaundra is a single mother and sole provider for her children.
“Trying to focus on my son was hard because reality still sat in the back of my mind and wondering how I was gonna be able to financially care for my other kids and my sick son,” she said in the post.
The “Michael Dixon Jr. Fight Against Leukemia” GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/bf0c5437
“I definitely understand this has been a difficult year for several people so if you are unable to donate, a small prayer holds just as much value as the dollar sign and that would mean so much to my son and me,” Chaundra said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.