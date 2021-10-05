Food trucks could become a more permanent fixture in Chickasha.
The Chickasha City Council approved a use on review permit request from Ken Carpenter for 401 S. 4th St. This is at the corner of Iowa Ave. and US-81 (4th St.).
The building at this location will be removed and the area will be open to four or five food trucks. The trucks are expected to stay for the duration of their lease agreement. Carpenter said leases may start in the three to six month range. An outdoor eating area will be provided as well, he said.
Currently, the food truck court would have about 10 parking spaces available. Carpenter said he may tear down an adjacent building to provide more parking if needed.
The food truck court must meet all codes by the Grady County Health Department, including an ADA compliant bathroom and hot water.
