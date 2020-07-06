FNBT Tuttle celebrates groundbreaking Thursday

Tuttle bankers, city officials, architects and construction experts gathered on Thursday to break ground for the all-new First National Bank & Trust Co. building that begins construction immediately on Highway 37.
“We bought this land 31 years ago in hopes of expansion, and now that dream is becoming reality,” said FNBT President and CEO John Gorton. “Tuttle and northern Grady County will be well served by this new and technology-advanced facility. We are delighted to serve growing Tuttle businesses and neighborhoods, as well as the customers who have relied on FNBT for generations.”
Plans show the new 5,000-square-foot building will feature four drive-through lanes, an ATM and a community meeting room. FNBT Mortgage will move into the new building also. The new building will be erected a few hundred feet east of the current facility at 5311 E. Highway 37 in Tuttle.
“New technologies are making banking better and smarter,” Gorton said, “and a new design will allow us to right-size our facility for optimal use and convenience. The best news is that customers will experience no disruption because the existing FNBT bank building will remain open and operational until the day the new bank opens in April 2021.”
Construction management for this project is provided by CMSWillowbrook, based in Chickasha. Architectural services for this project are provided by Bockus Payne Architecture of Oklahoma City.
FNBT’s current building opened as the First National Bank of Tuttle in April 1985 and merged with the First National Bank & Trust Co. in 2003.
The First National Bank & Trust Co. operates 12 banking locations in nine central and southwest Oklahoma communities. More information is available at www.bankfnbt.com.
Appearing at this and most FNBT events is Kurtis the Dinosaur, the bank’s mascot who teaches the value of saving and wise money management in area schools.
