Halloween may be over next weekend but monsters will still be lurking in Chickasha.
The Extreme Monster Truck Fall Nationals will feature revving, flying, crushing monster trucks at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and a double feature on Saturday, Nov. 6 with showtimes at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. VIP tickets are available for $28 which includes admission, preferred seating and access to a pre-show pit party. VIP ticket holders will meet the monster truck drivers and Spiderman.
The monster truck show will star several acclaimed four-wheel beasts including the Airborne Ranger Marauder, Disfunctional, Bear Foot, Monster Patrol, Super Trooper and Sgt. Smash.
Tickets are on sale now online at showclix.com and in Chickasha at Homeland, Williams, Interuban and Standridge Equipment. In Duncan, tickets are available at Crutchers Western Wear and Standridge Equipment. Blanchard has tickets for sale at Spencer’s Grocery. In Lawton, tickets can be purchased at Crutcher’s Western Wear. Tickets will also be available at the gate before the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.