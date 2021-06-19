City leaders, members of the community and media were invited on an early morning flight with the Falcon Formation Team on Saturday.
Limited seating is an understatement. Each pilot carried one passenger in the six-plane formation.
Jay “Cowboy” Burris flew his Van’s Aircraft RV-8 named “Bullet” at the formation’s tail, where one newspaper reporter was able to capture footage. Fying sideways through the air and hitting 3G on the pullup were part of the wild ride. Though for pilots used to barrel rolls and generally defying gravity, it probably seemed like a gentle coast.
Cowboy got his nickname from being an Oklahoma State Cowboy and a Dallas Cowboys fan. He began flight training in Dallas in 1996. After earning his primary and instrument licenses, he went on to begin flying formation in 2012 with the Texas V-Tails. He joined Chickasha's Falcon Formation Team last year.
