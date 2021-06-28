A large portion of Oklahoma, including Grady County, is under a flood watch through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The flood watch is partially due to heavy rain pouring over already saturated areas of the state. Areas with poor drainage and low lying areas are particularly susceptible to flooding, according to the NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook.
In Chickasha, rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout most of the week with temperature highs in the low to mid-80s.
