Flood watch for Grady County begins this afternoon

Grady County is one of several counties under a flood this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The cities of Tuttle, Chickasha and Blanchard are included in a flood watch that is expected to begin at 3 p.m. this afternoon and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.
NWS said flash flooding of creeks, rivers and low lying areas are possible during the flood watch.
Temperatures will be fairly warm today with a projected high of 86 degrees.
NWS has also issued a hazardous weather outlook which includes the Grady County area. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Some storms this afternoon could produce large hail. However, at this time, the tornado risk is expected to be low, according to NWS.
At the time of this forecast, NWS is projecting thunderstorms to continue on into Saturday but with a lower risk of strong to sever thunderstorms.
