After much correspondence with the State Health Department, Grady Memorial Hospital has been working to vaccinate Five Oaks Medical Group patients against COVID-19 via the two-dose Moderna vaccine, and most recently, the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. For the past two months, physicians across Five Oaks Medical Group have hand selected patients who were identified as highest risk to be given the vaccine first, and triaged each patient based on age and medical history. Five Oaks has worked diligently to identify the best course of action for their patient population as more vaccines have become available.
Five Oaks Medical Group is now able to transition to a wider range of patient groups to combat the virus more effectively. Patients who have met challenges in finding a pod or making an appointment to receive the vaccine are encouraged to call the Five Oaks Covid-19 line at (405) 224-2100, select option 9, and choose to be added to the list to be contacted for an appointment on a future date.
The qualifications for vaccinations include the following:
Patient is 65 years or older, or
If patient is under 65, patient has comorbidities (diabetes, cancer, hypertension, immunocompromised, lung/kidney/liver disease), or
Any essential employee
Preference given to current patients of Five Oaks Medical Group
Five Oaks Medical Group continues to stress the importance of choosing to be vaccinated. Dr. Abby Housman, Chief of Staff, stated, “We need approximately 80% of the population to be vaccinated in order to have enough immunity to really slow down spread of the virus and get us back to normal.”
Five Oaks Medical Group is being sent varying quantities of vaccinations per week, and are working to fill vaccination appointment slots as the shipments arrive. As more vaccinations become accessible to Five Oaks, appointment slots will open to a higher number of patients across Grady County. Five Oaks Medical Group and Grady Memorial Hospital will continue to do everything they can to ensure their patients are safe and protected.
