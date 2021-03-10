Grady County continues to trend downward for active COVID-19 cases, while five additional deaths were reported over the last week.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,710 total cases, 5,493 recoveries and 81 deaths in the county. There are 136 active cases, four fewer active cases than March 3. Last week, OSDH reported 76 deaths. On March 10, this number had increased to 81.
At the state level, OSDH reported a total of 430,250 cases, 413,920 recoveries and 4,701 deaths.
OSDH announced last week that they are including the CDC’s Provisional Death Count.
As of March 10, the CDC’s Provisional Death Count is 7,344, compared to OSDH’s death count of 4,701.
OSDH explained the Provisional Death Count is based on death certificates. Amid the rise in cases near the end of 2020, OSDH’s epidemiologists began finding a large number of incomplete records that require in-depth investigation.
The OSDH said they will continue to investigate while also reporting the CDC’s Provisional Death Count. OSDH said that over the long term, their numbers will more closely align with the CDC’s.
Residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov .
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.