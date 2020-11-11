Punch out at the end of the week and watch local fighters battle it out at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
Super Fight Night will take place this Saturday, Nov. 14. at the Grady County Fairgrounds Events Center.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and fights begin at 7:30 p.m.
Super Fight Night will feature several categories including pros, amateurs, MMA cage fights, kickboxing and the original Toughman boxing contest.
There will be multiple action-packed rounds with fighters from Chickasha, Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas.
Ringside tickets are $35. General admission is $25. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, online at showclix.com or from Homeland, Interurban and Williams Grocery in Chickasha. Tickets are also available at Spencer’s Grocery in Blanchard or Crutchers Western Wear in Duncan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.