The First Presbyterian Church of Chickasha will commemorate its 130th birthday on Sunday, June 26, 2022. A celebration will be held in the basement Fellowship Hall from 9:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and the regular Sunday service will begin at 11 in the chapel.
First Presbyterian was established on June 28, 1892, when a group of 14 people formed the first congregation and they initially held services in a tent until a permanent structure - the first church building in Chickasha - was completed in November. The congregation held Chickasha’s first Thanksgiving dinner in November 1892 and the first service in the original church building was held on December 25, 1892. The first school in Chickasha was housed at First Presbyterian, and the first ice cream social in Chickasha was held by members of First Presbyterian's Women's Missionary Society in 1892.
First Presbyterian’s building was also used for services by several other Protestant congregations who needed a place to gather before they were able to build permanent structures of their own, which led to First Presbyterian being called the "mother of churches." The current building was completed in 1922, and the chapel and education addition were completed in 1962. The church celebrated its 100th birthday in 1992.
Community involvement and outreach has always been an integral part of First Presbyterian. From the beginning, there was an active Sunday School program, as well as many church organizations that contributed to the spiritual, social, and financial life of the church. Many early church members also were actively involved with developing community and civic organizations, including the public library, and church members have continued to contribute to the community in countless ways over the years.
Two of the most notable community programs hosted by First Presbyterian include the Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry and Summer Food and Fun. The ecumenical and welcoming philosophy of the church can be summarized by this 1956 statement: “The Session of the First Presbyterian Church of Chickasha, Oklahoma has considered the letter on 'Inclusive Church Statement” and hereby informs you that it has always considered this Church to be an inclusive church and still considers itself so, and expects to in the future.'”
Currently, First Presbyterian is sharing part of its facilities with Christ Covenant Reformed Church. First Presbyterian's small, dedicated congregation continues to actively organize and participate in worship every Sunday, contribute to various causes, and support the community.
