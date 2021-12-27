Those who haven’t gone to the Festival of Light—and those who want to go again—have until this Friday, Dec. 31.
It’s the final week to enjoy the millions of twinkling lights and attractions in Shannon Springs Park.
Through the last day, the ice-skating rink will be open every day at 3 p.m. Skates are $12 per person with skate rental or $8 for those with their own skates.
At 6 p.m., the park is illuminated with light displays and open to visitors who want to walk, drive or ride through the festival.
Horse carriage rides are available Wednesday through Friday. Rides are $8 per person, cash only. Children three-years-old and younger ride for free. Those who are craving more of a carnival experience can ride the carousel and/or Ferris wheel for $5 per ride.
Several food trucks will be on site including Carnival Eats and Treats, Totally Nutz, Popworth’s Kettle Corn, Yeti Pizza, Campers Coffee and Southern Dough Co.
The gift shop and concession stands will also be open.
The Festival of Light closes for the season at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
