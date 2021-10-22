The last signups for The Salvation Army Angel Tree will be taken on the following dates and times:
- Caddo County-Wednesday, October 27th from 1pm to 5pm at 515 W. Garrett St. Anadarko, OK 73005
- Grady County-Thursday, October 28th from 1pm to 5pm at 2402 S. 16th St. Chickasha, OK 73018
These will be the FINAL days for Angel Tree Signups.
Please bring the following items with you for signups:
-Picture ID for the person making the application
-Proof of Residency for Grady or Caddo Counties (Piece of Mail, Address on ID, etc.)
-Birth Certificates, Shot Records, OR School Records for all children 12 and under.
-Proof of income or Snap Benefit Award LETTER (not card)
-Each child's pants, shirt, and shoe sizes, as well as a few different toy choices (under $50) for each child.
For any questions, please call 405-224-5647.
