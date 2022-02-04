The filing period for the 2022 Chickasha Municipal Election opens Monday, February 7, 2022 and continues through Wednesday, February 9, 2019.
Candidates must file between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. with the office of the City Clerk, located on the second floor of City Hall, 117 N. 4th Street, Chickasha, Oklahoma. There is a $25 filing fee, due at time of filing.
Chickasha citizens will be electing five elected officials, a Mayor and four City Council Members. The Council Members are all Position 2, one each from Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4. The Mayor and Council Members serve a two-year term.
Candidates must be a resident of the ward for which they seek election and must be a registered voter. Elected Council Members must remain residents of their elected ward during their tenure.
Elections will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. All registered voters living within Chickasha city limits are eligible to vote in the municipal election.
Those with questions may contact Susan McDaniel, City Clerk, at 405.222.6001.
