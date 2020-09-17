A fifth Chickasha resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH).
The resident was a woman in the 65 and older age group.
This is the eighth COVID-19 related death in Grady County since the pandemic began.
There are 142 active cases in Chickasha as of Thursday. Chickasha has has 416 cases and 269 recoveries.
There are 219 active cases in the county. Grady County has had a total of 783 cases and 556 recoveries.
Other active cases in the Grady County area in include: Blanchard: 49, Tuttle: 28, Minco: 5, Alex: 10, Rush Springs: 3, Ninnekah: 8, Verden: 3.
Blanchard has had 250 cases, 200 recoveries and one death. Tuttle has had 171 cases, 141 recoveries and two deaths. Minco has had 23 cases and 18 recoveries. Alex has had 22 cases and 12 recoveries. Rush Springs has had 18 cases and 15 recoveries. Ninnekah has had 15 cases and seven recoveries. Verden has had 10 cases and seven recoveries. Pocasset has had seven cases and seven recoveries.
At the state level, OSDH has reported a total of 73,318 cases, of which 10,274 are active. There have been 62,114 recoveries and 930 deaths.
The death in Grady County was one of six in the state reported today by OSDH.
