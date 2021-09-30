Officers of the Amber-Pocasset FFA chapter participated in the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 21 at the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton, Oklahoma.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Lead Up.” Elected officers from each of the 64 high school FFA chapters in the Southwest area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on specific officer duties and leading when one is unsure what to do.
Rhett Laubach, Edmond, Oklahoma, was the keynote speaker for the conference. He is an accomplished professional speaker, leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 1992-1993.
"Oklahoma FFA is such an incredible organization because of the natural leadership that is found in our membership," said Dalton Rogers, state FFA president. "As an association we want to make sure that those officers elected to serve on the local level are prepared to “Lead Up” within their chapters. Expressing to the best of their abilities the leadership that our association is best known for."
Officers attending from the Amber- Pocasset FFA chapter were:
Name Office
Blake Janssen President
Isaac Bradford Vice President
Elyse Guthrie Secretary
Aubrey Faires Treasurer
Karter Caves Reporter
Abbie Savage Sentine
Billy Scott Adviser
COLT Conference is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech Education. There are 24,269 Oklahoma FFA members in 365 high schools statewide. For more information visit www.okffa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.