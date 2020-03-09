Chris Ferguson was elected District 7 Director of The International Conference of Funeral Service Examining Boards, Inc. at the 116th Annual Meeting. The event was held February 19-20 at The Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, FL.
As District 7 Director, he represents funeral service regulators from Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Ferguson, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Funeral Board, served his Funeral Director and Embalmer apprenticeship at his parent’s funeral home, Ferguson Funeral Home in Chickasha. While in Mortuary College, he was the recipient of the Carl Albert Intern award for the Oklahoma Funeral Board for three consecutive semesters before joining the Board staff full time.
He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma, in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Funeral Service. Since graduating from Mortuary College, Mr. Ferguson has been employed with the Oklahoma Funeral Board holding various positions. In 2013 he was appointed the Executive Director of the Board. During his tenure, Mr. Ferguson has been very involved in passing several pieces of funeral consumer legislation. He has been a member of the Oklahoma Board of Medicolegal Investigations since 2008 where he has served as Chairman. He has been a part of various Oklahoma Health Department Committees and legislative studies involving Oklahoma funeral service. Ferguson and his family reside in Chickasha.
The International Conference of Funeral Service Examining Boards is headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Founded in 1904, the membership of The Conference is composed of funeral service licensing and regulatory agencies throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on The Conference, visit www.theconferenceonline.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.