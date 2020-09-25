Federal court extends census deadline, OICA pledges continued census help

The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) applauded a federal court decision that ordered the extension of the Census deadline to the original October 31 date.
“This is great news for those of us fighting to ensure a full count of Oklahoma’s citizens,” said Joe Dorman, OICA’s chief executive officer. “That extra month will make a huge difference, especially as we work to ensure historically undercounted groups – including children age zero-to-five, which is one of the hardest-to-count groups, Native Americans and other people of color.
“We at OICA will continue to aggressively work with our Census partners to boost the counts across Oklahoma.”
Oklahoma’s current response rate is an anemic 60.5 percent self-response rate, ranking the state 41st in the nation. The nation’s best state for self-response is Minnesota with a 74.7 percent self-response, and Oklahoma even trails Texas, which has a 62.0 percent self-response rate. In 2010, Oklahoma had a 62.3 percent self-response rate; response rates nationwide have been lagging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Census Bureau originally extended the time for counting to October 31 due to the challenges caused by the pandemic. However, after pressure from Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to reduce the counting period, the Census Bureau rolled back the date to September 30.
A federal lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of California and Judge Lucy Koh today issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Census Bureau to keep counting until October 31. The Justice Department, according to reports, is expected to appeal the judge’s ruling. Even so, for now the date is once again October 31.
“We will use the time to make sure everyone who can be counted is counted,” Dorman said. “The stakes are too high, especially for children, since programs and funding benefitting them are often tied to population numbers. Every Oklahoman we miss means $1,700 per year in our federal tax dollars will go to other states that did a better job counting. Resources are so scarce, that we simply cannot afford that.”
Dorman said OICA will use its upcoming Political Hacks’ Chili Cookoff fundraiser, set for Saturday, October 17, as yet another Census-promoting event. The chili cookoff is slated for the parking lot behind OICA’s building, located at 2915 N. Classen Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
OICA will facilitate Census response and great chili tasting, all while observing social distancing. Further, OICA will have a notary on hand to notarize absentee ballots and offer copy service to those who need to copy identification to send in with their absentee ballots. OICA also partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to accept blood donations, with a goal to have 50 donors at the event.
“Expect an event celebrating our Constitution – which requires the once-in-a-decade Census – and the upcoming election as we work to help people do their duty and vote while being safe and observing social distancing,” Dorman said. “This extension of the Census counting gives us great chance to do the best job possible counting Oklahoma’s residents.”
For more information about the Census or the chili cookoff, go to oica.org.
