Federal court extends census deadline, OICA pledges continued census help

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R-Oklahoma, is surrounded Census workers at last week’s “Census Sprint to the Finish” event held at the State Capitol and sponsored by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA). The event was designed to boost registrations and awareness of the upcoming Census deadline of Sept. 30; a federal court this week ordered an extension of the counting deadline to Oct. 31, and OICA intends to use the extra month to boost registration of traditionally undercounted groups including small children, Native Americans, and other people of color.