The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a corporate-wide warning letter to Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. after violations were discovered across numerous manufacturing sites this year.
The FDA reports that hundreds of dog illnesses and fatalities may be linked to eating brands of pet food manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods.
The investigation of Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. began at the Chickasha location in January. The Chickasha plant voluntarily recalled the potentially contaminated products after high levels of aflatoxin were found in samples of Sportmix brand dry dog food.
Aflatoxin that can grow on corn and/or other grains used in pet food. The FDA said this toxin can cause illness and death in pets when consumed at high levels.
The FDA said violations were found at other Midwestern Pet Food manufacturing sites.
In March, a Midwestern plant in Illinois recalled several brands of pet food after samples tested positive for Salmonella. Moreover, the FDA said safety protocols to prevent Salmonella in pet food appear to be inadequate. The recalled products included: Earthborn Holistic, Meridian, Pro Pac, Pro Pac Ultimates, Sportmix, Sportstrail, Unrefined and Venture.
As of Aug. 9, the FDA said approximately 130 pet deaths and more than 220 pet illnesses may be linked to eating brands of food manufactured by Midwestern. The FDA said not all cases have been confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning by laboratory testing or veterinary review.
According to the FDA, inspections across Midwestern Pet Food manufacturing sites revealed violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventative Controls for Food for Animals regulation.
Midwestern Pet Foods has 15 days to respond in writing to the FDA’s warning letter, explaining how they will correct these violations.
