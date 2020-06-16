This Friday, the Chickasha Art Center is hosting a special “Ceramics Night” for Father’s Day.
The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 19 at the Chickasha Art Center, located at 624 Chickasha Ave.
Attendees can make a last minute Father’s Day gift or bring their dad to build a Father’s Day moment.
Carrie Chavers, Chickasha Art Center Director said there are a lot of new ceramics available. These will be fired in the art center’s own kiln and returned within a few days. Dads will receive a 25% discount off their individual purchase.
Those attending are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks to enjoy during the event.
Families can reserve a “family table” by calling Chavers at 405-574-6889.
