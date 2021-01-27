FAPC launches online food labeling course

Since opening in 1997, the Oklahoma State University Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center has been dedicated to promoting the success and growth of the food and agricultural industries within the state.
As the world continues to progress and develop, FAPC works to move forward with the technologies utilized and services offered to food industry professionals. Offering several different trainings and courses in an online platform has been a major part of this mission in recent months.
FAPC is pleased to announce the “Understanding Food Labeling Regulations” course is available for enrollment in an online platform.
“Food businesses are ultimately responsible for what goes on their products’ labels and making sure they do it correctly,” said Andrea Graves, FAPC business planning and marketing specialist. “It is not enough to just refer to a similar product from a large competitor. This course explains in detail how to do so and keep your liabilities to a minimum.”
The course is designed for both beginning and advanced food industry professionals and will teach participants about the Food and Drug Administration food labeling regulations and other topics related to the regulated industry.
Subjects covered in the course include mandatory label elements, food allergen labeling, nutrition labeling requirements, health and nutrition claims and special labeling issues such as exemptions and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Food Safety and Inspection Service regulations.
In the online platform, participants will pace themselves through nine modules. Each module will be followed by an assessment where participants must score at least 80% to continue on in the course. Once the course has been completed and a final quiz has been passed, participants will receive a certificate of completion.
Cost for the online training is $600. For more information or to enroll, visit Understanding Food Labeling Regulations online course.
FAPC, a part of OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, helps to discover, develop and deliver technical and business information that will stimulate and support the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.