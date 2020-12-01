The Chickasha Police Department and a grief-torn family are seeking the public’s help in identifying a double homicide suspect.
More than a dozen family members of Ashley Cannon attended a press conference at the Chickasha Police Department on Tuesday.
Ashley’s body was found in her apartment late Sunday night. She was eight and a half months pregnant with her daughter, Nala Cannon.
Ashley’s two small children had fled to a neighbor’s place saying they thought their mom was dead. The neighbor, who thought Ashley may have gone into labor, found her body
In an emotional plea, Ashley’s oldest sister, Alisa Brown asked the public to share any information that may be helpful in bringing justice for her sister and niece.
“Be proactive. Domestic violence is not a joke” … “Please share, share share.”
Chickasha Police released photos of a person of interest in connection with the double homicide earlier on Tuesday. Since then, Detective Lauren Jewell has been chasing leads.
“Any time a lead comes in that has any validity to it at all,” Jewell said. “I’m on it and I’m going to continue to do that until we find justice for this family.”
The person of interest is believed to be the father of Ashely’s unborn child. According to Ashely’s family, Ashley cut off contact with this person after she found out he was married.
This person may be driving a gold in color, older Chevy Tahoe. Anyone who can identify the person in the photos is asked to contact Detective Lauren Jewell at the Chickasha Police Department.
Jewell said the Chickasha Police Department is asking the community to pull together, help the family and be a voice for Ashley and Nala.
“This is a horrific and heinous crime and we will not rest until we found who did this,” Jewell said.
