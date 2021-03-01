The family of a young man who was allegedly stabbed at a Chickasha park last week have set up a PayPal for donations.
Christian Chastain’s aunt, Jenifer Morris, set up the fundraiser to help with expenses during her nephew’s recovery.
Chickasha Police reported Chastain, 19, was stabbed during an altercation at Centennial Park on Feb. 23. A suspect is currently in custody at the Grady County Jail.
The description of the fundraiser says Chastain was stabbed multiple times and is currently fighting for his life. The 19-year-old has had multiple surgeries and blood transfusions while facing more surgeries in the future, the post said.
In the meantime, the family say medical and legal costs are adding up. Due to the pandemic, one relative is staying with Chastain in the hospital, leading to daily expenses for meals.
The fundraiser currently has a goal of $2,000 with $100 raised so far.
The “Nephew care and medical” fundraiser can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8xlh9ws1xw
