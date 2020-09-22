Back by popular demand, the Oklahoma State Fair will host another Fair Food event at the OKC Fairgrounds in October. Oklahomans can fill up on the most authentic Fair Food at the Fair Food at the Fairgrounds event, from October 1 – 4, 2020. This event will feature ten genuine Fair food vendors who are staples at the annual Oklahoma State Fair. Visitors can look forward to cinnamon rolls, Poncho Dogs, root beer and more.
Dates and Times
• Thursday, October 1: 3 to 8 p.m.
• Friday, October 2: Noon to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, October 3: Noon to 8 p.m. • Sunday, October 4: Noon to 6 p.m.
Vendors will be set up on the east side of the Bennett Event Center. Guests are asked to enter the grounds at the main entrance, at May Avenue and Gordon Cooper Boulevard, across from Forest Lumber. Picnic tables will be set up in various locations nearby. Attendees of this event are asked to maintain social distance of at least six feet from others and wear a mask. Vendors accept both cash and credit cards.
“The first Fair Food event in August was a huge success so we’re pleased to host a second,” stated Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “People who might’ve missed out now have the opportunity to come and enjoy the great food and those who came in August are certainly welcome back again as well.”
Event updates and general information will be released as information becomes available. To stay in- the-know, visit www.okstatefair.com, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
About Oklahoma State Fair, Inc.
Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation that serves the people of Oklahoma and is dedicated to continuing the organization’s heritage of education, entertainment and economic development through the operation of State Fair Park and the annual Oklahoma State Fair.
