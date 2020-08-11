The big wheels are rolling back up to the Grady County Fairgrounds this weekend.
The Extreme Monster Truck Summer Nationals are set take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 and twice on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at Homeland, Williams Grocery, Interurban and Standridge in Chickasha. Tickets may also be purchased online at http://www.showclix.com/event/monster-truck-summer-nationals-chickasha-ok-2020.
Tickets may also be purchased at the gate before each performance.
Tickets are $14 for kids ages 2-12, $22 for adults and $26 for VIP.
VIP tickets include admission to the pre-show pit party where ticket holders can meet drivers, take pictures, meet Batman and get a Batman souvenir. Pit parties start 90 minutes before each show.
The Extreme Monster Truck Summer Nationals also recently added Bounty Hunter and Scarlet Bandit from 2Xtreme Racing to the lineup.
Jimmy Creten will be driving Bounty Hunter and is one of the top drivers in monster trucks and a 2005 Freestyle World Champion. With extensive knowledge of robotics and a job as an engineer under his belt, Creten creates trucks with massive horsepower to help fuel his burning desire for a racing championship. Alongside his wife, Dawn (driver of Scarlet Bandit), Creten made 2Xtreme Racing a household name in monster trucks. The reputation for excellence that 2Xtreme Racing has gained in the sport is best evidenced by the team being named Team of the Year in 2006, 2007, and 2008. Creten’s team is the only team to have been awarded the prestigious honor for three consecutive years.
As a mother of four Dawn Creten has some of the regular mom duties you would expect, getting the kids ready for school, taking care of dinner, and flying a 10,000 pound monster truck - Scarlet Bandit. That last one may not be most mom’s but at the Creten household it’s what they know best. Creten has now been involved in monster trucks since 1997 after a chance meeting with her now husband Jimmy at the North Dakota State Fair following an event. Creten soon found herself immersed in the world of monster trucks and eventually into the drivers seat. With each even Creten grew more confident as her skills continued to improve. Fellow drivers and fans alike took notice as Creten’s following grew. With that following came success as Creten started to prove she was a strong competitor and started winning.
