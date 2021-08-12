It has been almost 20 years since the Twin Towers fell in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Express-Star will be providing special coverage of the 20th Anniversary of 9-11 in an upcoming edition.
We would like to provide local perspective of this event, which impacted the lives of all Americans in big and small ways.
If you or your loved ones were there at the time of the event or in the aftermath, please contact us for an interview at jlane@chickashanews.com by Aug. 17.
We look forward to hearing your story.
