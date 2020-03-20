The Express-Star will continue to produce local news online and in print, but we are closing our doors to the public on Monday, March 23 until further notice.
We are taking this action to do our part to flatten the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While our office will be closed, our phone lines and inboxes are open.
To reach us by phone, please call our office at 405-224-2600. Calls will be answered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To contact us by email:
News or press releases:
Jessica Lane, News Editor: jessica@chickashanews.com
Sports:
Austin Litterell, Sports Editor, ausitn@chickashanews.com
Advertising
Robin Rogers, Classifieds/Display/Obituaries Representative
or
Lindsey Palesano, Advertising Representative
Legal Publications:
Stephanie Baker, Accounting/Legals Clerk
chickashalegal@chickashanews.com
Circulation
Joshua Rogers, Circulation Supervisor
If you have something to drop off, please put it in our mailbox in front of the Express-Star office at 411 W. Chickasha Ave.
Please visit our website at chickashanews.com, the Express-Star Facebook and Twitter to keep updated on local news, sports and features.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Until then, stay home and stay healthy.
