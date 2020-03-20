The Express-Star will continue to produce local news online and in print, but we are closing our doors to the public on Monday, March 23 until further notice. 

We are taking this action to do our part to flatten the curve during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While our office will be closed, our phone lines and inboxes are open. 

To reach us by phone, please call our office at 405-224-2600. Calls will be answered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. 

To contact us by email: 

 

News or press releases: 

Jessica Lane, News Editor: jessica@chickashanews.com

 

Sports: 

Austin Litterell, Sports Editor, ausitn@chickashanews.com 

 

Advertising 

Robin Rogers, Classifieds/Display/Obituaries Representative 

robin@chickashanews.com

or 

Lindsey Palesano, Advertising Representative

lindsey@chickashanews.com 

 

Legal Publications:

Stephanie Baker, Accounting/Legals Clerk

chickashalegal@chickashanews.com

 

Circulation

Joshua Rogers, Circulation Supervisor

joshua@chickashanews.com 

 

If you have something to drop off, please put it in our mailbox in front of the Express-Star office at 411 W. Chickasha Ave. 

Please visit our website at chickashanews.com, the Express-Star Facebook and Twitter to keep updated on local news, sports and features. 

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We look forward to seeing you again soon. Until then, stay home and stay healthy. 

