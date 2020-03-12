A wave of cancellations came in shortly after the World Health Organization confirmed the COVID-19 virus as a pandemic.
Around the world, and in Grady County, several entities are taking precautions by cancelling and/or rescheduling events.
The list below will be updated if we receive more information about closures, cancelled and/or postponed events in the area.
- The Oklahoma Horse Show Association has rescheduled their horse show at the Grady County Fairgrounds from March 14 to June 14.
- The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Art Department announced on social media that they will be suspending their study abroad program to Italy until further notice.
- The USAO Art Department has also canceled the Innovative Artists Awards Presentation on March 13. One or two people may pick up exhibits, according to a post from the department. Those who cannot pick up their artwork on March 13 are asked to email Jacquelyn Knapp at jknapp@usao.edu.
- The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced the postponement of all OSSAA activities this weekend.
- The Oklahoma Football Coaches Association announced the state powerlifting meet has been moved to April 9-10 in El Reno.
