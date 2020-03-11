Eric Eaton is bringing his brand of quick witted comedy to the Chickasha Community Theatre stage this Saturday.
The Comedy Magic of Eric Eaton will take place at 7:30 p.m. on March 14 at the historic Washita Theatre in Chickasha.
The 21-year-old magician started with card tricks at the age of seven and evolved to street magic, performing in Hollywood and Las Vegas, when he was 15.
The East Texas native said he likes to have a lot of audience participation and interaction during the shows.
The young magician said he was drawn to the Washita Theatre for its history. During his magical comedy tours, Eaton said he rotates between comedy clubs in bigger cities and performances at older theaters in smaller towns.
Eaton said he hopes to bring a new kind of entertainment to the Chickasha community.
On Saturday, the audience can look forward to a variety of magic acts including mind reading, a straightjacket escape as well as a routine he performed on Masters of Illusion.
The show on Saturday is open to all ages. Kids will be entertained by the magic and grownups will appreciate the subtle adult humor.
“It keeps everyone entertained,” Eaton said.
Tickets are available at http://www.chickashatheatre.org/eatonvia Eventbrite or at the door.
The Washita Theatre is located at 509 W. Chickasha Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.